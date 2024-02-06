Counos Coin (CCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.98 Million

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00157552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

