Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVO. TD Securities increased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CVO traded up C$1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.19. 276,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$12.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

