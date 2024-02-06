Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $1,297,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,648,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,222,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,143,759 shares of company stock valued at $40,195,144. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

CRDO opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

