Cronos Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $6.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

