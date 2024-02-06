CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.4 million. CTS also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $3,772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CTS by 28.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 141.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

