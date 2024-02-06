CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.36 million. CTS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.23. CTS has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CTS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

