CTS (NYSE:CTS) Trading Up 12%

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) were up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.54. Approximately 74,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 163,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CTS by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

