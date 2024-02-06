Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.37.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

