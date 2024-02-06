CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

CURO Group Stock Down 42.4 %

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.