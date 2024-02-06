CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $864,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

