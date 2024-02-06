D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 9,719 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $177.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

