D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

