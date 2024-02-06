D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.83 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

