D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,638 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 158,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 118,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.