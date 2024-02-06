D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $261.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

