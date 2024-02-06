D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,405 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

