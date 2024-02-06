D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

