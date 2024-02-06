D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,338 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:KO opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

