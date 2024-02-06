D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

