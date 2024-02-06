DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $206.07 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,518,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,504,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

