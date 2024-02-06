Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.3 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

