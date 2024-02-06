Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,316 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Daseke worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 18.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 138,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 5.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSKE. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of DSKE opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

