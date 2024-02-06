Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $365.79 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $365.79 million and $3.00 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $34.73 or 0.00080219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars.

