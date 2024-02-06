Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $895.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $825.00 to $895.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.87 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $837.33.

NYSE DECK opened at $850.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

