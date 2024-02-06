Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $820.15 and last traded at $820.61. 198,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 339,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $851.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $713.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

