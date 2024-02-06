Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $248.59 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Decred has a total market cap of $248.59 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.70 or 0.00036378 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00121682 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008237 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,835,623 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

