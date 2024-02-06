DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00122796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021318 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

