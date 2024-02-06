Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Deere & Company worth $581,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

