Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.75 ($30.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.49) price target on the stock.

DLN opened at GBX 2,034 ($25.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,222.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,054.29. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 1,766 ($22.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,724 ($34.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -408.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

