Desjardins Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.58.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

About Rogers Communications

RCI.B stock opened at C$63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

