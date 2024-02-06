DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DHX opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

