Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $84,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 105,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 264,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,904. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

