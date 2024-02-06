Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 40,969 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 30,129 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.