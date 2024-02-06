DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $49.86. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. DocuSign shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 2,803,620 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,219,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,217,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

