Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 528,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $252,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,337,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,394,000 after buying an additional 690,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 682.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $61.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

