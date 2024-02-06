DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $130.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.25, with a volume of 1185442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,372,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,500 shares of company stock worth $56,882,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

