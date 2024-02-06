Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Tops One Day Volume of $243,328.20

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $96.97 million and approximately $243,328.20 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.17857166 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $225,339.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

