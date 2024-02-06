Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,804,000 after buying an additional 362,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $442.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.44 and a 200-day moving average of $455.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

