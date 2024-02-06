Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $237,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

