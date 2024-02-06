Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 111 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $321.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day moving average is $292.70. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $330.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.44.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

