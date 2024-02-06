Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 430 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after purchasing an additional 386,968 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

