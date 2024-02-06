Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.79

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 39524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

