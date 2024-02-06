DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Reduced by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 834,719 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 355.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,809,938 shares of company stock worth $106,528,586. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

