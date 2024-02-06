DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Up 35.9 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$13.92 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

