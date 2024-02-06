Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Duke Energy worth $656,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,994,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Duke Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 606,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.92. 215,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,608. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

