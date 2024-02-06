DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,715. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.