DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9-12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.28 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. 4,132,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,078. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.