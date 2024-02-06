DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DXC. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

