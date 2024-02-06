DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

