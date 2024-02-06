DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DXC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DXC Technology Stock Performance
DXC opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.85.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DXC Technology
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.