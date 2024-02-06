Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

